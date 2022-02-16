LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has announced safety rules and regulations for Mardi Gras as the city is in the final stages of preparation for parades.

The first Parade will begin on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 6:30 pm. The Lafayette Police Department will close all streets on and around the parade route one hour before the event begins. (Note: The barricades will be placed on the streets along the parade route on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and remain until after the parade on February 19, 2022. The barricades will be repositioned back onto the streets on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Citizens should avoid these areas around the parade route to avoid traffic congestion.)

This procedure is also true for all of the other below listed parades:

Friday, February 25, 2022, at 6:30 pm

Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12:30 pm and 6:30 pm (*Streets reopened between parades)

Monday, February 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Mardi Gras Day, there are three parades scheduled. The parades will begin at 10:00am, 1:00pm and 2:30pm. All streets in and around the parade route will be closed until the completion of the final parade of the day. No streets will be open until all citizens have been removed from the area and vehicles are able to travel safely.

The intersection of University Ave and Johnston St , along with the intersection of St. Mary Blvd and Johnston St. will remain open as crossover intersections until the parade is only several blocks from the location.

*Note – All parades will begin at Pontiac Point (Jefferson St at Surrey St) and end at Cajun Field except for the children’s parade. The Children’s Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12:30 pm, will begin at Lafayette Street and West Vermilion Street and end at Cajun Field.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking all residents and businesses along the parade route to make arrangements during the time of the road closures to avoid any inconvenience. Those residents and businesses can contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337)291-8600 for any assistance they may need in negotiating the parade route.

Location of Command POST along the Parade Route:

Fire Station #1 at Vermilion and Lee Street

Fire Station #5 at Johnston St. and St. Julien Street

Lafayette Police Command Bus at Johnston St and S. College

LOST or FOUND CHILDREN – can be brought to any officer along the parade route or to one of the above-listed command posts.

Please Note—Parents are requested to secure a note in a pocket of each child with the child’s name, address, and telephone number of someone to contact in case the parent and child become separated. (The number should be someone who will be home, not with the parent or child.)

Medical Assistance – Acadian Ambulance Service will have ambulance units stationed along the parade route. Citizens needing medical assistance should notify one of the police officers along the parade route or report to the nearest police command post.

Parking – No parking will be allowed on the streets or sidewalks along the parade routes. The city-parking garage on Vermilion Street will not be available to the public. Parking at the Blackham Coliseum, inside the fenced area will be limited to floats and people picking up band members and other parade participants.

Accessible Viewing – The following areas will be designated as handicap accessible viewing. An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for citizens with disabilities attending parades in Lafayette. The zone will be located at the intersection of Johnston Street and St. Julien Street by Fire Station Number Five. The zone will be cordoned off and is specifically reserved for citizens with disabilities to enjoy the parades. Space is limited and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Prohibitions – The following will be prohibited along the parade route: Any product that is manufactured for the purpose of being thrown against a hard surface or stepped on to make a popping noise: such as snaps, pops, and cracker balls; silly string; animals; rollerblading; skateboards; whips; glass containers; No flashing (exposing oneself), and throwing items back at float riders. Entering the barricaded areas during the parades is not allowed and is strictly enforced.