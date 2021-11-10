Krewe des Canailles: Mardi Gras Parade scheduled for Feb. 18, 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After COVID-19 shut down Mardi Gras festivities across Louisiana in 2021, the Krewe des Canailles (KDC) announced Acadiana’s first return to Carnival for 2022 today.

The krewe stated in a press release that their fifth-annual walking parade will take place on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Krewe officials said the parade will start and end at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, with an afterparty to take place there.

“After a year off, I am thrilled that Krewe de Canailles will be marching through downtown again for Mardi Gras 2022,” said KDC Board Secretary Emily Borgen. “Every year our members out-do themselves with creativity, humor, and spirit — and I know this year will be no exception.”

The krewe’s 2022 parade theme is “Hell(n)o Acadiana: Our Best & Worst Moments on Parade.” It’s a celebration of all things Acadiana – good and bad – and stays true to the light-hearted spirit of the krewe.

“Our theme, ‘Hell(n)o Acadiana’ is just so perfectly canailles,” said KDC Board Treasurer Luke Sonnier, “and I can’t wait to see what our brilliant krewes come up with. “This parade is so unique,” Sonnier continued, “in that we are always equally prepared to both celebrate and laugh at ourselves, but at the heart of it is the hard work and creativity of all of those canailles krewe members who truly breathe life into our them.”

The description of the theme from KDC’s website is:

We all love Acadiana, right? We love the vibe at that first fall Downtown Alive concert, the happiness (and afternoon nap) that comes with a perfect plate lunch, and all the amazing things unique to our area – our music, our culture, and the KSMB Freeze Mobile. But like all relationships, it’s complicated. Acadiana has so many ups – but it’s got some downs, too. That doesn’t mean we love our home any less! This Mardi Gras is our FIFTH ANNUAL parade and Krewe de Canailles celebrates the best and worst moments of living in Acadiana! Because if we can’t laugh at ourselves, can we really call ourselves Canailles?

Membership is currently open to the public. A membership to the krewe is $60 and covers walking in the parade and entry into the afterparty. Please visit www.krewedecanailles.com for more information on the parade or to join the krewe.

“KDC is an event that seemed truly fun,” said KDC Board Marketing Chair Olatunde Soyombo, “and the board has even more fun in planning and executing it. What makes us different is the collaboration and creativity among the community, and I can’t wait for parade day.”