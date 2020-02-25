Live Now
Krewe de Chicalapie prepares for Fat Tuesday celebrations

Mardi Gras

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- One of the youngest organizations in Kaplan is Krewe Chic-a-la-Pie, but it’s one that has taken over the spirit of carnival in Vermilion Parish.

This is the association’s 66th year celebrating Mardi Gras.

All the sights and sounds of a Kaplan Mardi Gras filled B’s Wild Wings as the crew straps up for Fat Tuesday.

“Right now, it’s just the setup and getting all the barricades put up,” said the organization’s president, Linda Vincent.

The big celebration began with a small idea by a group of women back in 1955.

“It’s been apart of my life since I was a child. My mom was a member of the krewe and was a former queen. It’s a legacy,” said Queen Jambalaya 66 Keisa Sagrera Arceneaux.

The goal was to bring more entertainment to children locally. The legacy continues as over 30 floats prepare to roll through downtown.

“I look forward to the parade, seeing all the kids and family come out and enjoy a beautiful day,” said King Gumbo 65th Kyle Harrington.

The costumes differentiate each year with this year’s theme being comic-con. “From Spider-man, Batman, Scooby-Doo and more,” said Vincent.

Local businesses get involved in the Mardi Gras spirit as well with decorating contest. This year Vermilion Bank was given the Ruby Award for purple, green and gold decorations.

Committee members and the Royal Court have spent several hours and many busy weekends making sure everything is ready for their big day.

“This is a big thing in Kaplan. Everybody likes to come out and see the parade and you see people you haven’t seen in a while,” Vincent added.

Float entries are still being accepted for the parade. It is scheduled to roll at 2 p.m. on February 25 down Cushing Blvd.

