Krewe de Canailles walking parade kicks off tonight in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Krewe de Canailles heads back to Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette tonight.

This year, Krewe de Canailles is celebrating Louisiana festivals and three years of walking fun!

The festivities start on Jefferson Street at 7 p.m.

There will be an afterparty at Warehouse 535, featuring Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.

Just a reminder Acadiana, this family friendly walking parade features all handmade floats and throws.

The afterpary is open to the public with a $10 cover. Attendees must be a least 21.

Learn more about this community “parade without barriers” at krewedecanailles.com.