LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — King Gabriel’s parade was the first to roll on Mardi Gras day and served as a crowd teaser for the two other parades.

Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory was the first to arrive at the King Parade’s as Grand Marshal for 2022.

“Look at the great people here. There’s no better place to be than the capitol of the world,” the mayor shouted.

“To the greatest city in America and to a safe, healthy and prosperous future. Happy Mardi Gras.” King James Bienvenu said.

The parade’s fanfare poured in one after another.

One couple moved to Lafayette during the pandemic.

“We moved here before COVID and everything was shut down. Now, it’s open. This is our first Mardi Gras that we’re experiencing. We’re enjoying it.”

People from Missouri, Colorado and Houston were among a group being entertained by Lafayette Travel.

“Seeing something we never seen before,” Glenn Redding of Colorado said.

“I waited seven years to get here and I am here,” Marianne Pendergraft of Missouri stated.

The King of The Lafayette Mardi gras Festival, Inc. gave a speech.

“The culture and Lafayette. It’s great to see everybody here and just being present. I love it. Laissez les bons temps rouler!” King Toussaint L’Ouverture added.

Plus, Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Fire Department ushered in each parade.