It’s Carnival season in Acadiana! Check out this list of 2020 events

With the new year comes the official start Carnival season!

Here is a schedule of events provided by our partners at The Daily Advertiser:

Pageants and Balls

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio — Jan. 11th, Cajundome, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Children’s Krewe d’Amusement — Jan. 18, Cajundome.

​Children’s Krewe des Jeunes Amis — Jan. 18, Doubletree Hotel.

Krewe de Joie de Vie — Jan. 25, Rayne Civic Center, starts at 7 p.m.

Krewe de Wideload — Jan. 24, Cajundome.

Krewe of Olympus — Feb. 1, Cajundome.

Mystic Krewe of Apollo — Feb. 8, Cajundome.

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. — Feb. 8, Heymann Performing Arts Center, starts at 8 p.m.

Krewe des Canailles — public ball, Feb. 14, Warehouse 535, starts at 9 p.m.

Krewe of Victoria — Feb. 14, Cajundome.

Royal Order of Unicorns — Feb. 15, Martin Luther King Center, $40 Per Ticket.

Krewe of Xanadu — Feb. 21, Cajundome.

​Krewe of Triton — Feb. 22, Cajundome, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Krewe of Bonaparte — Feb. 24, Cajundome.

Greater SWLA Mardi Gras Association — public ball, Feb. 25, Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Lafayette Parish Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Feb. 14 — Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade in downtown Lafayette. Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 — Carencro Mardi Gras Parade. Starts at Carencro High ends by Carencro Community Center. 11 a.m.

Feb. 15 — Krewe des Chiens. Downtown, Lafayette. 2 p.m.

Feb. 15 — Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field. 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 — Courir de Mardi Gras. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette.

WATCH: Courir de Mardi Gras in Church Point 2018

Feb. 16 — Scott Mardi Gras Parade. 1 p.m.

Feb. 21-25 — Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette. Cajun Field, Lafayette. Carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors, parades roll through festival grounds. Times vary.

Feb. 22 — Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade. Public Works building to Fountain View. 11 a.m.

Feb. 22 — Children’s Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 — Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 — Queen Evangeline’s Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field. 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 — King Gabriel’s Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field. 10 a.m.

Feb. 25 — Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field. 1 p.m.

Feb. 25 — TownSquare Media Independent Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field. 2:30 p.m.