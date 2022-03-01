GRAND MARAIS, La. (KLFY) – This morning Grand Marais kicked off its first Mardi Gras parade in years.

In between Jeanerette and New Iberia, the Grand Marais Parade is something the citizens look forward to all year round. “It’s a culture of its own in Grand Marais,” says Paul Borque, Grand Marais parade veteran. For decades Grand Marais has given people something and plenty to look at. “It’s all the floats, the beads, the costumes most of all,” says Borque.

“The beautiful, the pretty, the ugly, the monstrous. You name it, they got it,” say Grand Marais resident Shirley Phillips. Both Phillips and Borque go to catch the throws but also to catch a moment with their loved ones. They go to catch the throws but also to catch a moment with their loved ones.

According to Quintin Phillips, “It’s a beautiful thing, you know, when everybody gets to come together, man. This is a family time.” It’s also sweeter in 2022 because Grand Marais hasn’t had its parade in the past two years.

From the adults to the children, everyone was saddened by missing out on the rich history due to the pandemic. It made this year’s celebration even better.

The crowd was infectious, and people came from all around the area. Many of them joined in for the Loreauville Parade which started at 2:00 P.M.