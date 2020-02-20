Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association celebrates 36 years

GRAND MARAIS, La. (KLFY)- The Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association is celebrating 36 years of bringing carnival festivities to the area. Their legacy continues as we’re just days away from Fat Tuesday.

The Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association officially started in 1980, yet- the well-known handcrafted costumes made it’s marked long before then.

“It’s really whatever they get to put together because it’s all hand-made and it’s all done here locally,” said a member.

From cotton to frill, the unique pieces have carried the legacy on. President Jamal Benoit said it’s the time of the year where the small community feels united.

“It’s a family tradition. It’s just a time when no matter what’s going on, who you have enemies with, everybody comes together,” said Benoit.

From the pageantry to parades and royalty of all ages… “I’ve been involved for 40 years. I belong to one of the Mardi Gras clubs. We put afloat in the parade and it’s wonderful. It’s exciting,” said the Golden Age Queen Victoria Olivier.

Grand Marais shares it’s history through celebration while preparing for the next 36 years to come.

“This is the next generation of kids. Hopefully, whenever my time is up, this will be the next generation to keep the tradition going for us,” Benoit added.

Grand Marais’s annual Mardi Gras parade rolls at 11 a.m. on Fat Tuesday.