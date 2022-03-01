ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Everywhere else, it is just a typical Tuesday, but we are celebrating Mardi Gras in Louisiana!

The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade brought the community out, and everyone is just happy to be back celebrating Mardi Gras.

“It’s so beautiful to have a Mardi Gras after this pandemic,” said a parade-goer.

“We are enjoying ourselves right here in Opelousas, Louisiana. Looking at all these folks getting together for the first time in a long time,” said Don Ray Jackson.

His wife Janice Jackson added, “It is beautiful to be in Opelousas for Mardi Gras.”

For the Richard family, this is their first Mardi Gras Parade. They’re from Lafourche Parish, and their Aunt Darlene Richard took them to the parade for the first time.

“They had to move out from the storm, so they came down here and bought a house, and I’m taking them out for their first Mardi Gras,” she said.

“I am excited. It’s so wonderful to take out children to activities like this,” added Darlene Richard.

13-year-old Asher Richard says he was excited to see all the floats.

“It’s really hot. The sun is beaming. I think my aunt picked the right spot for us,” said Asher Richard.

The parade was filled with people, pets, floats, and dancers. Everyone said they had a good time.

“Man it’s wonderful,” said Chris Verrette.