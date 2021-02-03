“Cruise de Canailles” to feature 40 locations for driving Mardi Gras celebration

Revelers carry the Krewe de Canailles banner along Jefferson Street during the krewe’s walking parade in downtown Lafayette, Louisiana on Friday, February 9, 2018. The krewe’s inaugural 2018 parade paid homage to prominent figures, events and landmarks in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Friday, Feb. 5, from 6 – 9 p.m., Krewe de Canailles’ 2021 “Cruise de Canailles 2021,” will feature more than 40 locations for car riders and bikers to “cruise” to, for viewing decorations and performances at homes and storefronts.

Normally billed as “Lafayette’s downtown walking parade,” KDC altered its format this year, because of the pandemic, to a stay-at-home version for safe participation. The format showcases Mardi Gras decorations and revelry for drive-by viewing.

Blaze Petersen, president of KDC’s board of directors, said she hopes “Cruise de Canailles” will be a city-wide celebration. Petersen said KDC encourages the public to “cruise” around to participating locations. All are invited to view the decorations around town, much like viewing Christmas decorations, but with a unique South Louisiana twist. To view the map, visit the home page of KrewedeCanailles.com.

The main theme “Oh the Places We Didn’t Go!,” was brought about to poke fun at the new ways of life brought about by the pandemic. Sub-krewes have decorated across different creative themes picked in that vein. It’s a chance for all to celebrate 2020 being over, and being “over” 2020.

Though it is a stay-at-home event, there will be chances for public engagement. JT Meleck Distillers, of Branch, La., will partner with KDC this year. JT Meleck will provide all eligible, registered locations with a bottle of its award-winning, signature JT Meleck Handcrafted Louisiana Rice Vodka. It also crafted a specialty cocktail recipe for the event, “Cocktail de Canailles.”

Rally Marketing will be covering the event live on social media, capturing photos and videos of the revelry, and running a contest on social media for the most Canailles location. Also, LeeAnn B. Stephan will extend her popular quarantine “Porchraits” photo series to include particpating locations. KDC will also publish a playlist of Mardi-Gras music, on Spotify, for cruisers to hear and feel the spirit.

Commemorative KDC 2021 doubloons are available, at Parish Ink’s Downtown Lafayette location, in packs of 10 for $10 or 20 for $15.The doubloons were printed by Parish Ink, and designed by Makemade, who designed all visual media for this year’s event.

Registration for krewe locations is closed, but join KDC in cruising the town and preserving our beloved Mardi Gras. Despite enduring an unprecedented year in 2020, KDC would like to keep the spirit alive in 2021.

Visit the Eventbrite event page, visit KreweDeCanailles.com,or visit KDC on Facebook, for more information and the map of participating entities.