Cruise De Canailles “Oh, the Places We Didn’t Go” set for February 5th

With so many uncertainties in the world of public events, Krewe De Canailles has decided to take an adapted approach to the typical Mardi Gras Parade in 2021.

Acadiana, you can show your Mardi Gras spirit by decorating your homes, yards, and businesses. Think of your property as your float! Individuals and Sub-Krewes can set up camp at a location and decorate their lawn, porch and themselves with something on-theme. Registered members with KDC will have their location added to the KDC2021 Official Map for public access to cruise by and check out costumes and decorations, and to engage in general revelry on February 5th from 6 – 9 pm.

It’s like driving around to look at Christmas lights and decorations, but with the Mardi Gras spirit — a CRUISE DE CANAILLES! Any individual or a group of people can pull together to create a sub-krewe. All Sub-Krewe rules are found upon registration.

Register your home in this years Cruise De Canailles by clicking here.