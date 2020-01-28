Live Now
Crowley announces lineup its 20th annual Carnival d’ Acadie on Mardi Gras Day

Mardi Gras

CROWLEY, La.- Celebrate Fat Tuesday “Rice City Style” in downtown Crowley!

Here is a full list of Feb. 25 events. For more information visit acadiatourism.org.

  • 10 a.m.- Welcome, Mayor Tim Monceaux
  • 10:30 am -12:30 p.m.- The Vintage Thought Suit Band from Nashville, Tennessee
  • 12 p.m.- 12:30 p.m.- Float judging
  • 12:30- 12:45 p.m.- Parade float awards
  • 1 p.m.– 2 p.m.- Carnival d’Acadie Parade
  • 2:30 pm – 5 p.m.- Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Kajuns

PLEASE:

  • No pets – No glass containers – no ice chest
  • Children must be accompanied by parents
  • Foods & refreshments will be sold by local and commercial vendors

