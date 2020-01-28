Crowley announces lineup its 20th annual Carnival d’ Acadie on Mardi Gras Day

CROWLEY, La.- Celebrate Fat Tuesday “Rice City Style” in downtown Crowley!
Here is a full list of Feb. 25 events. For more information visit acadiatourism.org.
- 10 a.m.- Welcome, Mayor Tim Monceaux
- 10:30 am -12:30 p.m.- The Vintage Thought Suit Band from Nashville, Tennessee
- 12 p.m.- 12:30 p.m.- Float judging
- 12:30- 12:45 p.m.- Parade float awards
- 1 p.m.– 2 p.m.- Carnival d’Acadie Parade
- 2:30 pm – 5 p.m.- Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Kajuns
PLEASE:
- No pets – No glass containers – no ice chest
- Children must be accompanied by parents
- Foods & refreshments will be sold by local and commercial vendors