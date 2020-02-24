Clever parents build “parade safe” container for baby

1  of  2
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) So what if you have a very young baby and you want them to experience Mardi Gras, but you want to make sure they are safe too?

Well, you can be like New Orleans parents Jeff and Kaitlyn Delatte who built a “parade safe” container for their baby, Quinn to go to the Uptown parades on Saturday. The container is highly safe because it is made of high-impact strength acrylic plastic.

Jeff said he made the container about an hour before the parade with the goal of creating a layer of protection, while still enabling him to experience the wonders of the parade.

“The contrapment ended up looking like a min-Pope mobile, or maybe an aquarium,” he said.

These clever parents said that the container has the clarity of glass, but has the strength of thick plastic, and was well worth the time and materials to prevent an inadvertent throw from going in their baby’s direction.

Jeff said, “This prototype may be just the beginning for many parade babies in the future. It additionally turned out to be a great counter surface to have along the parade route. Patent soon-to-be pending.”

There was no back wall to the container, so there was plenty of fresh air pouring in, and Jeff and Kaitlyn had easy access to Baby Quinn as well.

