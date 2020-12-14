City of Scott cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parade

Mardi Gras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets of New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the City of Scott announced this morning that they have canceled the 2021 Mardi Gras parade.

“It is with a heavy heart that the City of Scott and  Scott Business Association along with the support of our police and fire departments announce the cancellation of our 2021 Mardi Gras parade,” said Mayor Jan Scott Richard in a press release. “We remain vigilant and focused on keeping our community safe, most importantly our citizens, our parade-goers, our public safety personnel, and our volunteers.  It is a difficult decision,  yet we remain focused on representing the whole, not the part.  We look forward to returning in 2022 to continue with our family-friendly parade. In the meantime, stay safe, stay positive, and Eat More Boudin.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar