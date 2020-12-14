City of Scott cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parade

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the City of Scott announced this morning that they have canceled the 2021 Mardi Gras parade.

“It is with a heavy heart that the City of Scott and Scott Business Association along with the support of our police and fire departments announce the cancellation of our 2021 Mardi Gras parade,” said Mayor Jan Scott Richard in a press release. “We remain vigilant and focused on keeping our community safe, most importantly our citizens, our parade-goers, our public safety personnel, and our volunteers. It is a difficult decision, yet we remain focused on representing the whole, not the part. We look forward to returning in 2022 to continue with our family-friendly parade. In the meantime, stay safe, stay positive, and Eat More Boudin.”