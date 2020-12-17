Carencro Mardi Gras Association cancels 2021 parade

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Carencro Mardi Gras Association (CMGA) is the latest local organization to cancel its 2021 Mardi Gras parade for COVID-19.

“The Carencro Mardi Gras Association has decided to cancel the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade due to circumstances out of its control,” stated CMGA spokesman David Bernard. “A parade of this magnitude is reliant on a large number of volunteers, specialized services and public entities. Our decision to cancel the parade was based on all aspects of not being able to provide a safe environment for all party’s involved.”

Scott and Youngsville have also canceled their parades for 2021.