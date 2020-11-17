Cantrell’s ‘Mardi Gras 2021 FAQS’ says parades will not be permitted

NEW ORLEANS – No parades will be allowed to roll in New Orleans during Mardi Gras 2021, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s website.

The “Mardi Gras 2021 FAQS” section on the Mayor’s Office page of the City of New Orleans website poses questions about next year’s celebrations.

The answer to the first question, whether Mardi Gras 2021 will be allowed to occur, tracks with the announcements Cantrell and other city officials made so far. “The City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious Holiday, however we will not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as we have in the past.”

The answer to the next question, “Will there be parades in the City of New Orleans this year?” takes a radical departure, however.

“Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus,” the website reads.

Cantrell’s office has yet to make an official statement on whether or not parades will roll for Mardi Gras 2021.