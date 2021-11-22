Local businesses celebrate Mardi Gras’ 2022 return

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– It’s back Acadiana.

Last year, we celebrated Mardi Gras virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, in 2022 the good times will roll again and stores are prepared and ready to roll.

“I’m pumped especially after last year,” says Craig Spandoni, owner of Bead Busters and Float Rentals.

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association announces Mardi Gras will be back in 2022.

President Trey Hightower explains, “We pay attention to the pandemic, city officials and law enforcement, as well as Krewes.”

Spandoni says customers aren’t waiting for 2022 to prepare.

“Sales are extremely high, like way up which is uncommon this time of year,” Spadoni adds.

He says due to the cancellation last season his store is already stocked and prepared.

“You have to prepare a year in advance. We are ahead of the time.”

But due to the excitement of the upcoming season, it’s still not enough.

“But we are ordering more to keep up with the demand.”

He says the excitement doesn’t end in Louisiana.

He says his store is helping folks in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

“We have tentacles all over the place,” says Spadoni.

As for the association, Hightower says the wait and year long planning process will be worth it when the floats roll again.

Hightower continues, “You don’t realize what you have til its gone.”