LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One of the biggest Mardi Gras events in Acadiana is underway right now- the Krewe of Bonaparte Ball.

News Tens Britt Lofaso joins us live from the Cajundome Convention Center to give us a look into tonight’s festivities.

People are so excited to be back here, partying it up and having a ball tonight, the night before Mardi Gras.

“Mike Becnel, President of Bonaparte: “It’s awesome. I think after 2 years, everybody is ready to get back to normal. This year our parade had 900 riders. It was a really good time. Tonight I think you’re going to see a lot going on. We’re ready.”

For nearly 50 years, Bonaparte has been a big part of Lafayette Mardi Gras.

President of the Krewe says after two years of not being able to celebrate, people are more ready than ever.

“I think they are. I know Lafayette in general is. Our membership, they really came out and we have a sold out crowd tonight. It’s going to be nice. It’s going to be a real good time.”

The theme this year… Bonaparte goes all-american.

“The ball captain picks the theme. It’s a wonderful deal. I think he was ready to get back to normal and get america back opened up. We’re ready and willing.”

Part of the festivities Monday night will include a show from the king, queen, dukes, and maids.

“All of them have something to do with america the beautiful and made in america. We’re just going to have a good time.”