Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Allons, Mardi Gras! Iota resident shares traditional Courir costume making

Mardi Gras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IOTA, La. (KLFY)- Traditional Mardi Gras costumes have officially taken over the front room At Miss Jackie miller’s Iota home.

With Mardi Gras in February 25, Miss Jackie has some serious work to do.
Each year, she hand-sews anywhere from 25 to 30 full Courir de Mardi Gras costumes with matching capuchon.

She said it’s her passion for preserving traditions that keeps her going.

The Miller family plays a big role in promoting Cajun culture. Her husband Larry Miller makes Bon Tee Cajun accordions. Their grandchildren also play traditional Cajun music.

Miss Jackie is taking costume orders now, but will also be set up at Tee Mamou Mardi Gras on Mardi Gras day in Iota where she will also be selling her children’s book and costumes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Lafayette Travel’s Mardi Gras Playlist

Sidebar

Trending Stories