LSU to remain closed until Sept. 6, will reopen on Sept. 7

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State University campus will remain close until Sept. 6 and will reopen on Sept. 7.

The University released this statement:

In order to give our students and employees more time to recover from Hurricane Ida, LSU will be closed through Monday, Sept. 6, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Full message: https://t.co/pv6JVkWFte pic.twitter.com/t0HGgzc96C

Dear LSU Community,

In order to give our students and employees more time to recover from Hurricane Ida, LSU will be closed through Monday, Sept. 6, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Essential personnel should continue to check with their supervisors about their schedules during the closure.

Residence Halls will remain open and on-campus residents should follow the instructions of Residential Life staff regarding operations and meals. The LSU Dining website and LSU Dining social media will continue to be updated with information regarding meal availability.

We will announce changes to the academic calendar as soon as possible.

For students who have experienced severe physical and financial loss, visit the website for the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund to apply for financial assistance. The fund benefits students who have been impacted by emergency situations like storms, hurricanes, fires, and other disasters. Those who are not in need can donate to the fund at the website.

We will provide information about resources available to employees as soon as possible.

Please continue to be on the lookout for additional messages in the coming days. We will keep you updated as further decisions are made.