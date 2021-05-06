LSU to hold 304th commencement ceremonies May 7 and 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — LSU is scheduled to hold its graduation exercises on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 at various times and locations across campus.

The university will award more than 4,000 degrees during spring commencement ceremonies. These events will be held in indoor venues. Masks will be required at all times, according to officials.

Go here for a full list of venues and times for ceremonies.

Go here for a full list of livestreaming links for ceremonies.

Below is a list of rules for attendees of the ceremonies: