LSU suffers embarrassing 48-11 loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) – It was Tigers vs. Tigers when LSU faced Auburn on “The Plains” on Halloween and the game ended up being a nightmare for the visiting Bayou Bengals.

LSU (2-3) was embarrassed in a 48-11 defeat to Auburn. It was LSU’s worst loss since 1996.

True freshman TJ Finley was 13-of-24 for 143 yards. He threw two interceptions and fumbled on a sack that was run back for a touchdown. After Finley’s second interception, which happened on LSU’s first offensive play of the second half, true freshman Max Johnson entered the game. He was 15-of-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown.

LSU’s leading receiver was true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert. He had six catches for 55 yards. Racey McMath had five catches for 51 yards. The team’s leading receiver for the season, Terrace Marshall Jr., had just four catches for 28 yards.

The LSU run game was nonexistent, accounting for just 32 total yards on 27 attempts for a 1.2 average.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was 18-of-24 for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for 81 yards and another touchdown.

The LSU defense gave up a total of 506 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, Auburn scored three touchdowns, including a sack-fumble that was returned for a score, to go up 21-0 with less than 1:00 remaining in the half. LSU got on the board at the gun on a 50-yard field goal by Cade York to make it 21-3 at halftime.

Auburn then scored three rushing touchdowns in the third quarter for a commanding 42-3 lead. The home Tigers extended their lead to 48-3 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Nix threw a 91-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz.

LSU scored its only touchdown on a 43-yard pass from Johnson to Kayshon Boutte. Johnson then crossed the goal line for the two-point conversion to make it 48-11 with 8:43 remaining in the game.

The SEC has a built-in bye week for all teams next week. Here’s a look at LSU’s opponents for the second half of the season:

No. 2 Alabama (5-0)

Arkansas (2-2)

No. 8 Texas A&M (3-1)

Ole Miss (1-4)

No. 10 Florida (2-1)

The Tigers hope to have junior quarterback Myles Brennan back from injury for the Alabama game in Tiger Stadium on November 14.