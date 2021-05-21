LSU opening Military Museum, reopening Memorial Tower

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — LSU has announced the dates set for the soft opening of the new LSU Military Museum and the reopening of the Memorial Tower.

The University will celebrate the renovation and restoration of Memorial Tower by soft-opening the LSU Memorial Museum on Tuesday, June 1 through Sunday, June 6.

During that time, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day without admission charge.

“The soft opening will afford us the opportunity to conduct a trial run to ensure that everything is functioning properly as we prepare for the formal opening in November,” said Ellen Brown, museum curator.

The museum’s grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Veteran’s Day, in conjunction with LSU Salutes activities.

Memorial Tower, designed, financed and dedicated by the American Legion posts of Louisiana, is one of the oldest and most iconic structures on the LSU campus.

It was given to the university in memory of Louisiana citizens who died during World War I, whose names are inscribed on the four large bronze tablets in the rotunda. Over the past three years, Memorial Tower has undergone major renovations and significant restoration.

Limited, reserved parking for the June event is available in the parking lot at Thomas Boyd Hall on Tower Drive. Parking is also available at the Union Square Parking Garage, with shuttle transport available.

For more information, or to schedule a group tour, contact Cadets of the Ole War Skule at 225-578-1860 or by email cadets@lsu.edu.