LSU is removing 78 students for not following vaccine rules

FILE – Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State in Baton Rouge, La., in this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo. LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID 19 or a recent negative test. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community,” Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “We are confident our fans will do the same.” (AP Photo/Patrick Dennis, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has begun the process of ejecting dozens of students for not following COVID-19 vaccination rules, according to a spokesman.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Wednesday that the university is contacting 78 students to let them know they are being unenrolled for not following the COVID-19 vaccination requirements, WAFB-TV reported.

In August, LSU President William Tate said students would have to show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.

Statewide, low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant have been blamed for a fourth surge of COVID-19 that has stressed hospitals around the state. Figures released Thursday show hospitalizations continue to drop from last month’s peak of more than 3,000. COVID-19 Hospitalizations totaled 1,431 in Thursday’s figures. Department statistics show declines in almost every region of the state.

About 44% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Thursday’s figures, which show that barely half of the population has had one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

The state reported 1,663 new confirmed or probable cases of the disease Thursday, and 48 newly reported deaths attributed to the disease, bringing the Louisiana COVID-19 death toll to 13,366.