LSU Board of Supervisors selects Dr. William Tate IV as the next university president

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Board of Supervisors selects Dr. William Tate IV as the next president of LSU.

The Board unanimously voted for Tate, making him the first African American university President in the SEC.

Dr. William F. Tate IV becomes the first African American president in the history of the Southeastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/2BrSb2SwvQ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 6, 2021

Tate will be leaving the University of South Carolina where he served as the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

One of his top priorities is tackling the Title IV issues on campus. Tate wants to focus on prevention and insure students who have experienced trauma get the proper help when it comes to public health.

At the University of South Carolina, Tate and his team have banned and fired multiple professors who were under Title IV cases.

“I have no fear,” he said. “You deserve someone who will fight.”

Tate plans for the Fall of 2021 is to bring back normalcy by following proper covid-19 mitigations.

“I think we can have sporting events, I think we can still have those kinds of things and do them in a safe fashion.”

Tate’s full press conference is available below.