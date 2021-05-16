Jordan presents Hammond’s Kim Mulkey into the Hall of Fame

Presenter Michael Jordan, right, congratulates Kim Mulkey after Mulkey, formerly coach at Baylor and now at LSU, was enshrined with the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Just three weeks after accepting the job as the new LSU women’s basketball head coach, Kim Mulkey joins Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and five others into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Louisiana legend from Tickfaw talked about her roots, coming from a small town in Louisiana and getting to the Hall of Fame — marveling that she was presented for induction by Jordan, who held the same role for Bryant.

“Michael, I’m incredibly honored,” said Mulkey. “I guess the last time we stood this close we were walking out of the ’84 Olympics and we were a hell of a lot younger lookin’ and probably a lot skinnier. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”