22 people among LSU campus community test positive for coronavirus since August 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) As of Wednesday, 22 people among the LSU campus community had reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the university in the past four days, LSU announced on its website.

“We’re excited to announce plans to reopen for on-campus instruction this fall. As we return to traditional on-campus operations, we want to assure the LSU community that safety is our guidepost. We will follow all CDC and state safety guidance, and will do everything possible to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff,” the university announced.

LSU, which has nearly 40k faculty, staff, and students, says anyone who test positive is required to notify the LSU EOC by email @ reportcovid@lsu.edu.

The university pointed to the availability of testing for COVID-19 to help reveal more cases on campus and in local communities saying that students should contact the Student Health Center or their private healthcare provider.

Employees were asked to contact their healthcare provider.

The school also urged the LSU community to cover all coughs, wash your hands, mask up, practice social distance, disinfect items and surfaces and stay home if not feeling well.