LSU
SEC releases ‘Initial Medical Protocols for Fall Sports’
First photos surface of Joe Burrow practicing as a Bengal
LSU changing to mobile ticketing for upcoming football season
LSU releases “Road Map to Fall 2020” in preparation for classes to resume
LSU student group starts petition, makes list of 14 names they want removed from campus buildings
More LSU Headlines
LSU’s Gymnastics Installs Scissor Lift for Vault Landings
LSU says incoming student who posted video using racial slur will not be enrolled come fall
Bill authorizing license plate in honor of LSU’s historic 2019 football national championship signed into law
LSU under fire after social media videos show students using racial slurs
LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
LSU pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch overcomes traumatic brain injury
LSU grads preparing for ‘virtual graduation’
FULL INTERVIEW: LSU AD Scott Woodward talks changes, outlook during pandemic
Grammy winner and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle to sing national anthem at LSU virtual graduation ceremonies
LSU announces new grading policy for spring semester due to COVID-19
Local News
Crowley mayor returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Texas man arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Lake Charles man found murdered, suspect in custody
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for information about recent camper theft
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Reed Patin & Jace Goulas
Tropical Development Likely in the Central Atlantic this Week
Opelousas Opportunity Zone Asset Mapping Zoom Meeting
A Hot and Mostly Quiet Start to the Week but Sct’d Rain Returns Thursday
UPDATE: New Iberia Police identify suspect in weekend fatal shooting
District Court Judge Jules Edwards is now a candidate for Lafayette City Court
More Local
Trending Stories
Three arrested after opening fire on young family inside car on Verot School Road
Governor explains unemployment benefit woes
Work search requirements for unemployment money resume Sunday in Louisiana
CDC: Do not wear face masks with one-way valves or vents
LDH: Child daycares among highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the state
