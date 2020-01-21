Zulu, Endymion change parade route for Mardi Gras due to Hard Rock collapse

(WWL) Endymion and Zulu have both changed their traditional parade routes to avoid the Hard Rock collapse site at the corner of Canal and Rampart Streets.
During a press conference Monday, Endymion President Don Kelly said the krewe was happy the new route will stay in Mid-City.
“We’re able to parade where we want to parade,” Kelly said. “We have a few glitches we have to work through, but I think the entire 3,200 member krewe is very excited we’re able to be in mid-city, where we want to be.”
According to City Officials, Endymion will still start at City Park and Orleans Avenue before:
- Proceed down Orleans Avenue
- Right on North Carrollton Avenue
- Left on Canal Street
- Right on Elk Place
- Continue onto Loyola Avenue
- Left on Poydras Street
- Right on St. Charles Avenue
- Left on Julia Street
- Right on Convention Center Boulevard
- END: Convention Center
Zulu is also changing their parade route this year to avoid the Hard Rock collapse site.
This year, the parade will start at its traditional spot on Jackson Avenue before:
- Proceed down Jackson Street
- Left on St. Charles Avenue
- Left on Poydras Street
- Right on Loyola Street
- Continue onto Elk Place
- Continue onto Basin Street
- Continue onto Orleans Avenue
- END: Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street