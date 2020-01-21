Zulu, Endymion change parade route for Mardi Gras due to Hard Rock collapse

(WWL) Endymion and Zulu have both changed their traditional parade routes to avoid the Hard Rock collapse site at the corner of Canal and Rampart Streets.

During a press conference Monday, Endymion President Don Kelly said the krewe was happy the new route will stay in Mid-City.

“We’re able to parade where we want to parade,” Kelly said. “We have a few glitches we have to work through, but I think the entire 3,200 member krewe is very excited we’re able to be in mid-city, where we want to be.”

According to City Officials, Endymion will still start at City Park and Orleans Avenue before:

Proceed down Orleans Avenue

Right on North Carrollton Avenue

Left on Canal Street

Right on Elk Place

Continue onto Loyola Avenue

Left on Poydras Street

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Left on Julia Street

Right on Convention Center Boulevard

END: Convention Center

Zulu is also changing their parade route this year to avoid the Hard Rock collapse site.

This year, the parade will start at its traditional spot on Jackson Avenue before: