METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A week after hurting the same foot that kept him out the entirety of last season, All-Star New Orleans forward Zion Williamson told media on Saturday that he good to go for the Pelicans next game.

“As of now, I can say I’m definitely playing Monday,” said Williamson the Western Conference showdown with Golden State at the Smoothie King Center in two days. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point. I had enough time off it. The pain seems to be gone at this point.”

The 22-year-old, fourth-year pro, who was the first overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NBA Draft, initially re-injured his foot during a 13-point win over the Rockets last Saturday (Nov. 12).

“It was a moment where I was kind of scared,” said Williamson. “Like, man I’m not trying to go through this again. I just went through it. Scans were positive outside of the bruise but I’m straight.”

Williamson is averaging 23.5 points and six rebounds per outing during the 11 of the team’s 16 games he’s played this season. New Orleans is 3-2 without Williamson in the lineup.

The Pelicans are currently eighth in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record after falling to the first-place Eastern Conference Boston Celtics (13-3), 117-109, in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Friday night.

The Pelicans host the reigning NBA champions on Monday when the Warriors (8-9) on Monday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.