ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – In an effort to reduce the threat of violence on school campuses, education officials across the nation have been ramping up security measures.

Northwestern Middle School in Zachary is doing the same. Superintendent Scott Devillier issued a letter to parents Sunday, May 7, emphasizing that at this time, there is no immediate threat to the campus.

However, the notice also detailed a new security measure for the school, stating, “In an effort to foster a safer environment, students will not be allowed to bring backpacks/book bags for the remainder of this school year.”

The new ‘no backpacks on campus’ rule comes after one of Northwestern Middle’s seventh grade students was arrested and charged with terrorizing last week. The youth was accused of posting threats on social media. Authorities learned about the alleged threats Wednesday, May 3 and immediately addressed the issue. As a precaution, officials also decided to close the school Friday.

The campus reopened Monday, with the new security measure in place.

Devillier concluded his letter to parents by asking them to closely monitor their children’s online activities and report any potential threats to the proper authorities.

The full letter is available to read below.