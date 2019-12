Welton “Wick” Pierce, of Zachary is still missing.

It has been 43 days since Pierce disappeared on the morning of October 27.

The Zachary Police Department said Pierce was “last seen wearing a blue short sleeve light snap up shirt, grey pull on shorts” and crocks.

More information can be found in the picture attached to this story.

If you have any information on the location of Welton Pierce, please contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.