BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Zachary Police Department responded to three calls over the span of two days about disturbances at a home on Spring Hollow Ct. The first call was made around 5:45 a.m. on July 9.

When officers arrived, the victim alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Roger Frederick Shoemaker, 32, of Monroe, came to her residence and banged on the front door then left, according to the affidavit.

This was the second time in the span of eight hours that Shoemaker had attempted to make contact with the victim. The affidavit also states that on Saturday, July 9, around 10:20 p.m., Shoemaker is accused of directing threatening messages towards the victim.

Zachary PD responded to a third and final call relating to this case around 7:30 a.m. on July 10th. According to officers, the woman found a tracking device near the back tire of her car. The device was later identified as a Mobile-200 4G GPS Tracker with Live Audio Monitoring.

Shoemaker allegedly “sent screenshots to the victim of where her location was,” according to the affidavit.

Shoemaker was arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, July 14. He was charged with Telephone Communications; Improper Language; Harassment, Prohibited Usage Of Tracking Device(S) and Stalking. No bond has been set.