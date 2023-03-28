NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is on!

Marking the one-month-out mark, Jazz Fest organizers met Tuesday to unveil new details as to what festivalgoers can expect this year.

JazzFest is scheduled for April 28-30 and May 4-7. Get tickets and more information here.

Ticket Packages

Single-Day General Admission

1st Weekend Single-Day Tickets (April 28, 29, & 30)

  • Early-Bird Advanced Ticket: $80 through February 14
  • Advance ticket: $85 through April 27
  • Event Day Price: $95
  • (Each ticket valid for any single day of the weekend)
  • Child’s ticket: $5 (available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child)

2nd Weekend Single-Day Tickets (May 4, 5, 6 & 7)

  • Early-Bird Advanced Ticket: $80 through February 14
  • Advance ticket: $85 through May 3
  • Event Day Price: $95
  • (Each ticket valid for any single day of the weekend)
  • Child’s ticket: $5 (available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child)

Locals Thursday Discount (May 4)

  • Gate Price: $50
  • Purchases can be made only at the gate and valid only on Thursday, May 4
  • Open to Louisiana residents with valid identification
  • Up to two admissions per resident

Weekend Passes

General Admission 3-Day Weekend Pass (April 28, 29, & 30)

  • Early-Bird Weekend Pass: $225 through February 14
  • Advance Weekend Pass: $240 while supplies last

General Admission 4-Day Weekend Pass (May 4, 5, 6, & 7)

  • Early-Bird Weekend Pass: $275 through February 14
  • Advance Weekend Pass: $290 while supplies last

Important: The Weekend Pass is a non-transferable wristband and there is no re-entry

Payment Plan: 25% down if purchased by February 22

Map: JazzFest 2023

Jazz Fest 2023 MapDownload Map Graphic here

The Food

View full menus here.

Food Area 1

  • Vaucresson’s Sausage Co.
  • Catering Unlimited
  • Joyce’s Lemonade
  • CCI Catering
  • Gallagher’s Grill
  • DiMartino’s Famous Muffulettas
  • Smitty’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
  • Ten Talents Catering
  • Smoke Street Catering
  • Burks & Douglas
  • Stuf Hapn Event Catering
  • Papa Ninety Catering
  • TCA Brocato, LLC
  • Walker’s BBQ / Love At First Bite
  • Patton’s Caterers
  • Vucinovich’s Restaurant
  • WWOZ Community Radio’s Mango Freeze
  • Ms. Linda’s Catering
  • Sunshine Concessions

Food Area 2

  • Sunshine Concessions
  • New Orleans Coffee Company
  • The Galley Restaurant
  • Mrs. Wheat’s Foods
  • Prejean’s Restaurant
  • Judah Lea
  • Mona’s Café
  • Ajun Cajun
  • Loretta’s Authentic Pralines
  • Wally Taillon
  • TJ Gourmet
  • Caluda’s
  • Carmo
  • Big River Foods

Congo Square

  • AJ’s Sno-Balls
  • Palmer’s Jamaican Cuisine
  • Gambian Foods
  • Keyala’s Pralines
  • Strawberry Lemonade

Heritage Square

  • Sunshine Concessions
  • Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine
  • Café du Monde
  • Baquet’s Li’l Dizzy’s Café
  • Down Home Creole Cookin’
  • Francofonte Catering, LLC

Around the Grounds

  • Cee Cee’s Sno-Balls
  • Mr. Williams’ Pastries
  • Angelo’s Bakery
  • Francofonte Catering, LLC
  • Loretta’s Authentic Pralines
  • Roman Chewing Candy Company
  • Plum Street Snowballs
  • Lucky Dogs, Inc.
  • WWOZ Community Radio’s Mango Freeze
  • Jumbo Peanut Company

Grandstand

  • Smitty’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
  • Francofonte Catering, LLC

Cultural Exchange Village

  • Carmo & FOWLMOUTH

The Music

The Cubes Schedule (printer-friendly version)

