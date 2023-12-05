LOUISIANA (KLFY) — These are some actors and actresses you may not have known were born in South Louisiana.

Ali Landry

Born and raised in Cecilia, Landry is certainly more than an actress, but her filmography is hard to ignore. Over 20 years in the limelight, Landry has been featured in over twenty television shows and nine movies. Landry also appeared in several commercials and served as the Doritos spokeswoman, in which she starred in commercials airing during the 1998, 1999 and 2000 Super Bowls.

Outside of her career on television, Landry’s claim to fame was becoming Miss Louisiana USA and then later Miss USA. Landry was shortly married to TV personality Mario Lopez, and is now married to film director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde. The couple have three kids together.

Zachary Levi

The Shazam! actor and voice behind Flynn Rider in the Disney movie Tangled, Zachary Levi is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. Levi was born in Lake Charles, but ultimately grew up in Ventura, California. He has now settled in Bastrop, Texas in the Austin area.

Levi has starred in many big time roles including Chuck Bartowski in the TV series Chuck, portraying St. Louis Ram’s QB Kurt Warner in American Underdog and of course his lead role in the DC Shazam! franchise.

Angela Kinsey

Most people will recognize Kinsey for her role in the sitcom The Office, appearing as Angela Martin, but Kinsey has an extensive filmography beyond the sitcom. Kinsey was born in Lafayette, and then moved with her family to Jakarta, Indonesia at two years old. Her family later relocated again and settled in Archer City, Texas. Kinsey has mentioned Lafayette a few times on her podcast The Office Ladies with The Office costar Jenna Fischer.

In December of 2018, after the LSU Marching Band performed a halftime performance which included the theme song of The Office, many of the sitcom’s stars praised the band. Kinsey took it a step further in a tweet, in which she included a “Geaux Tigers.” Her usage of “geaux” took many Louisiana fans by surprise, which Kinsey clarified to them that she was born in Lafayette.

James Landry Hebert

Hebert was born in Lafayette, but was orphaned and later adopted by a family on an Indian reservation. He would spend most of his childhood on the reservation, before attending LSU to study theater. After leaving LSU he would settle in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. While in New Orleans he began to break into the film industry, even getting the chance to stand-in for Brad Pitt on the The Curios Case of Benjamin Button.

A move to Los Angeles would see his career blossom as an actor, working alongside Brad Pitt again, but this time in his own role. Hebert’s character “Clem” in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood shares a scene with Brad Pitt, where Pitt’s character beats up Clem for slashing his tires. Herbert’s most recent big time role is for playing the character Wade, in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Outside of acting Hebert likes to spend his time caring for horses.

Danneel Ackles

Danneel Ackles was born in Lafayette and raised in Eunice. After growing up in Louisiana, Ackles moved to Los Angles to pursue a modeling career. She would not be in LA for long before relocating to New York for a role in the soap opera series One Life to Live as Shannon McBain. Ackles would appear in many other series, but her biggest role would come as Rachel Gatina in the CW series One Tree Hill. She would appear in 51 episode of the series.

Ackles is married to Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles in which the couple have three kids together.

