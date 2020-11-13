Yes, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is still enforcing health safety compliance in businesses

To date, more than 14,000 compliance inspections have been conducted on more than

25,000 businesses that are registered in the OpenSafely.la.gov system. Violations were found

during 1,700 inspections, the agency reported.

BATON ROUGE, La. (November 13, 2020 press release)- The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are reaffirming to the state’s business community that both agencies “will continue conducting compliance enforcement of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase 3 COVID-19 order that remains in place.”



While each business type has its own unique set of guidelines under Open Safely, in

accordance with the Governor’s Phase 3 order, all businesses must adhere to the following

mitigation measures at all times:

• Remain at or below applicable capacity limitations with 6-foot distancing taken into

account

• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet

• Employees AND customers are to wear face coverings

• Live music, with singing and wind instruments, is not permitted indoors.