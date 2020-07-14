Xbox game studios looking for Louisiana residents interested in making video games

(KLFY) Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios has announced it will host an online game development camp for Louisiana residents that will kick-off September 28.

Aspiring game developers of all skill levels, including animation artists, musicians, marketing managers, programming managers and many other disciplines are encouraged to apply.

The camp is free and open to anyone 18 years or older who live in Louisiana and have a ‘passion for creating.’

Additionally all video conferencing software and game development tools will be provided free to all participants.

The application deadline closes August 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. (pst) and by August 28th those selected or not will be notified via mail.

Download the online application here

Game Camp will conclude February 4, 2021 in which participants will share their games with established industry professionals.