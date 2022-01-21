Wrong-way driver hits LSP patrol unit during pursuit on I-10

LSP: Driver tests "over three times the legal limit for alcohol"

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Steven O’Neill, 33, of Metairie, was arrested after leading members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase late Thursday night.

“Troopers assigned to Troop A encountered a 2011 Subaru Outback traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the Bluff Road Overpass in Ascension Parish,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

O’Neill failed to stop when directed by LSP Troopers.

During the ensuing chase, O’Neill almost hit multiple vehicles head-on.

While trying to set up a roadblock, “O’Neill struck a fully marked LSP patrol unit,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP says O’Neill was apprehended soon after and “Troopers observed obvious signs of impairment.”

A breath test was given to O’Neill and the result came back “over three times the legal limit for alcohol,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

O’Neill is facing these charges: