WOW! Stunned shoppers look on as trio caught on camera walking out of Ulta without paying for merchandise

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) – Livingston Parish officials need your help tracking down three people caught on camera shoplifting at the Ulta in Juban Crossing.

“Oh my gosh, they are loading up their bags,” said Karen Nunnery and Caroline Nunnery, Juban Crossing shoppers.

“Oh my God that’s bold, that’s really bold. Oh my God,” said Cassandra Brown and Monica Jackson, shoppers.

That’s the reaction to cell phone video showing shoplifters stealing dozens of items without a care in the world at the Ulta in Denham Springs.

“This is the reason prices get higher and higher each year, is because people do not want to work for what they purchase. And this is ridiculous,” said Dana Frazier, a shopper.

Three suspects wearing hoodies can be seen loading their bags with likely hundreds of dollars of products, and making a mad dash for the exit.

“And just out the door they go. How bold,” said Kelli Lee, a shopper.

“The thing is now they say people can’t chase you out the store, and to me, I would be chasing somebody down,” said Frazier.

“I’m shocked that they just loaded up and nobody had to stop them,” said the Nunnerys.

A spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) tells WAFB that they do have frequent patrols in Juban Crossing in both marked and unmarked vehicles.

However, LPSO is not ‘hired security’ for the businesses located in the shopping center.

A lot of people don’t blame the store employees for not approaching the shoplifters.

“I mean, what is she (employee) going to do, get in the way and then they pull a gun on her? You know, you have to protect yourself also,” said the Nunnerys.

“You probably wouldn’t of stopped them either out of fear?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe.

“No. I wouldn’t have stopped them. Would not. It’s not worth it,” said Cassandra Brown and Monica Jackson.

And they’re just hopeful these thieves are caught soon, so other businesses nearby aren’t targeted.

“I hope that maybe their pictures are plastered everywhere so maybe if they don’t get punishment for it, they’ll be embarrassed,” said Frazier.

“It looks like they’re going to need to patrol more here, because if they’re doing that, God knows what else they will do. It’s crazy,” said Brown and Jackson.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is still working to try to identify the three suspects at this time, and are in need of your help.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

WAFB reached out to officials with the Juban Crossing shopping center about security for shoppers, but they declined to give us a comment.