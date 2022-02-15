NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mary Beth Romig of the city’s tourism arm New Orleans & Company spoke with WGNO about the business of Mardi Gras and what the world’s largest free party means in local dollars.

According to Romig, “This is what we do, this is business for New Orleans. So to have it back, have the hotels filling up. We’re not quite where we were in 2019 but we’re close. The krewes, the seamstresses, the florist, the caterers, the float makers, the marching bands, it’s so important to our economy.”

The most recent study of the economic impacts of Mardi Gras performed by Tulane University professor Toni Weiss eight years ago, in 2014, found its total impact – direct and indirect – on the New Orleans economy to be in excess of $465 million.

Mali Carow, General Manager Four Seasons stated, “We’re looking to be pretty much in line with the rest of the city. What we’re finding is that everyone is waiting until the last minute to make their reservations so what we see on a Tuesday is very different from what happens on a Thursday or a Friday so this weekend coming up we still have rooms and we’re looking forward to seeing how it all comes together.

New Orleans & Company is expecting about an 80% room occupancy for hotels during Carnival, and if a location is driving your decision to stay downtown for the festivities, the Four Seasons just might be your spot.

According to Carow, “Our location is really unique because we are a few blocks away from the parade, but we are a few blocks away from the parade.”

In other words, you can be in action and get away from the action, all the while contributing to the economy of Mardi Gras.