popcorn and remote control on sofa with a TV broadcasting basketball match on background

DALLAS (BRPROUD)- The LSU Women’s Basketball Team had the nation’s attention Sunday night as they battled it out against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The two teams faced off for the NCAA championship at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and a record 9.9 million viewers were watching their every move, ESPN says. The network announced Monday that the matchup was the most-watched women’s NCAA basketball game of all time. It added that viewership went up by 103% since 2022.

In addition to this, Sunday’s championship game was the most-viewed college event ESPN+ has ever aired since its inception in 2018.

The Tigers scooped up their first NCAA championship win, defeating Iowa with a final score of 102-85.