Woman stabbed repeatedly and left in locked Houma hotel room on Christmas Eve, police say

Kaegan Solet (Houma Police Department)

HOUMA, La. (KLFY)- A woman was found severely injured from a stabbing that occurred inside a Houma hotel room on Dec. 24, 2019.

At about 12 a.m., Houma police were called the Red Carpet Inn in the 2100 block of Bayou Black Drive.

Officers found a 59-year-old woman lying on a hotel room floor suffering multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses told investigators they could hear someone yelling for help coming from the victim’s hotel room. As the witnesses entered the hotel room they located the victim lying on the floor and unable to move, police said.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Kaegan Solet, 40, of Houma.

Police said they believe the suspect was in the victim’s room as an invited guest when an argument took place.

The victim then stabbed repeatedly on her upper body and head. After the attack, the suspect reportedly locked the wounded woman in the hotel room and fled.

The victim was taken medical facility suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.

Later that day, Solet was taken into custody and faces one count of attempted second degree murder.

