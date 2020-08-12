Woman slain in New Orleans identified as Mardi Gras Indian Queen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The family of a woman slain Tuesday in New Orleans has identified her as 55-year-old Kim Boutte.

Police say a double shooting that occurred in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard claimed Boutte’s life. An adult male victim injured.

Boutte was the longtime queen of the Mandingo Warriors Mardi Gras Indian Gang.

According to Big Chief Fi-Ya-Ya, Boutte masked for over 20 years.

NOPD Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.