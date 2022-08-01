Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — On July 24, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting in Kentwood. According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis, 39-year-old Julius White was shot and killed during a disturbance between him and an ex-girlfriend.

Reports show that on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Cecil P Road. When police arrived on the scene they say that they found Julius White lying at the backdoor of the residence with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

When EMS arrived on the scene they performed lifesaving procedures on White but he was pronounced dead on the scene a little while later. According to investigators White and his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Hannah Pittman were in an argument prior to the shooting. Detectives learned that Pittman shot White in the incident.

Pittman remained on the scene and cooperated with police throughout the investigation according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police report that Pittman was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one (1) count of Negligent Homicide and one (1) count of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.