NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
According to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland, watchstanders received a call from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about a crewmember in need of medical care around 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated with a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.
When the aircrew arrived on the scene, the crewmember was transported to a medical center in Marrero.
She was last reported to be in stable condition, according to the press release.
