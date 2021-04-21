Woman killed in single-vehicle crash west of Lake Charles

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman is dead after being partially ejected from her vehicle in a single-car crash on U.S. 90 east of PPG Dr. in Calcasieu Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D officials.

Cassie Nicole Brockman, 22, of Lake Charles, was traveling west on I-10 in her 2008 Toyota Camry prior to exiting onto U.S. 90, according to Louisiana State Police TFC Derek Senegal. For unknown reasons, Brockman ran off the right side of the roadway and onto a steep embankment. The car then rolled over several times before coming to rest on its roof on the roadway.

Brockman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.