HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Maegan Breaux, 25, of Des Allemands was killed in a multi-vehicle crash overnight on I-12 East.

Louisiana State Police said the deadly crash happened early Friday morning near LA 441 and it involved three vehicles.

Breaux was heading east when she “exited the roadway to the left, striking the cable barrier, and re-entered the roadway prior to coming to rest at the centerline,” according to LSP. Two 18-wheelers were heading east as well and one of them swerved after Breaux got out of her vehicle. The swerving 18-wheeler reportedly hit Breaux, her vehicle and the other 18-wheeler.

Breaux died at the crash scene. LSP said the drivers of the 18-wheelers were wearing their seat belts and were not hurt. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from all of the drivers involved in this deadly crash. The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.