Woman injured in Calcasieu Parish crash earlier this month, has died

Bell City, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman involved in a December 3 crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 397 (Helms Road) and Ward Line Road in Calcasieu Parish, has died.

35-year-old Lacy Anne Boutte of Lake Charles died Saturday, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the car driven by Boutte was traveling north on Ward Line Road.

At the same time, another vehicle was traveling east on LA 397.

After stopping at the stop sign, police say, Boutte entered the intersection, and was struck on the left side as she attempted to turn left onto LA 397.

She was not properly restrained and sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On December 12, 2020, police say they were notified that Boutte had succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured and the crash remains under investigation, police say.