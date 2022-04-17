SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a car crashed in west Shreveport early Easter Sunday morning.

According to SPD, officers were called to the intersection of Corbitt Street and Mansfield Road just before 1 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and arrived to find a black Dodge Challenger that had crashed into a utility pole. Inside, they found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Shreveport Fire Department pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Early Sunday afternoon, the Caddo Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 23-year-old Zynashaia L. Fielding of Arcadia in Bienville Parish and noted her slaying is the 19th homicide in the parish in 2022.

SPD says investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units collected evidence and Violent Crimes detectives combed the area for witnesses and video.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3 Tips. Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that pays cash for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for crimes. They will pay a minimum of $2,000.00 for information related to this incident.