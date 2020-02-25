Live Now
Woman expecting twins, 7-year-old son killed in crash on I-10 in St. John Parish

Louisiana

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A mother who was pregnant and expecting twins and her 7-year-old son were killed when their car stopped on I-10 headed eastbound and was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The crash happened Monday just before noon on I-10 near Belle Terre Road. 

According to State Police, 27-year-old Tyandra Lewis of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on I-10 with her son and another man and that man’s son was also in the car when for unknown reasons, their vehicle stopped in the left lane.

A Ford F-350 driven by Willy Buchan of Tyler, Texas was also traveling eastbound and struck Lewis’ vehicle from behind, police said.

Lewis and her son suffered fatal injuries.

State Police said Lewis was pregnant and expecting twins.

The passenger and his son in the car both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Buchan was not injured. State Police said no impariment was suspected, but that toxicology reports are pending. 

